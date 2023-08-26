Your weekend forecast: Temperatures staying near average

We made it to the weekend!

And compared to the last one dealing with Tropical Storm Hilary, this weekend does not have much going on.

Bakersfield is expected to reach 94° again today.

The Grapevine communities will be in the low 80s.

The KRV will be hovering in the low 90s.

And our deserts will be the warmest of us all, in the mid 90s with Ridgecrest projected to almost reach the century mark.

Our air quality is projected to a bit better today, in the unhealthy for sensitive groups range.

Not much happening this weekend, but we are getting a slight warm up as we head towards next week!

