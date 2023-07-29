Your weekend forecast: Temps near normal

We are not experiencing that significant heat here in Bakersfield this weekend!

Compared to the last few weekends- this one is going to be not too bad.

Bakersfield and the valley communities are expected to see highs around 100°.

Grapevine communities are going to be in the upper 80s while the Kern River Valley will be in the upper 90s.

The heat is not letting our deserts get a break however, with areas like Ridgecrest projected to reach 109°.

As this high pressure shifts away from us, we see our temperatures go down a bit.

We also see the potential for some moisture to head into California, giving us cloudy conditions as we head towards next week.

