Why Will Ferrel Turned Down $29 Million Payday For ‘Elf’ Sequel

In what will certainly come as a disappointment to fans of the feel-good modern holiday classic “Elf,” Will Ferrell has announced he will not be reprising the role of Buddy for a sequel.

The original movie, about a pure-hearted human who grows up in the North Pole among Santa’s elves, then travels to New York in search of his father, was a hit when it was released in 2003, earning $220â¯ million at the box office. It has now earned a spot among the handful of cherished films that get a mandatory re-watch from fans every year around Christmas and has inspired countless gift items and other merchandise.

Despite the popularity of the first film, Ferrell recently revealed that he turned down a $29 million payday to film a sequel. He told The Hollywood Reporter his decision was simple: he did not like the proposed premise.

“I would have had to promote the movie from an honest place, which would’ve been, like, ‘Oh no, it’s not good. I just couldn’t turn down that much money,’” Ferrell said. “And I thought, ‘Can I actually say those words? I don’t think I can, so I guess I can’t do the movie.'”

While this news is disappointing, what our inner Buddy tells us when we read that quote from Ferrell is that he would consider doing a sequel if the script was good enough. So we can hold out hope!

For now, though, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the magic of “Elf” and Ferrell’s lovable performance in it — other than just watching it over and over again, of course.

