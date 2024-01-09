Why you might receive a $92 deposit from Apple

Some iPhone users in the U.S. finally received payments from a class action lawsuit settlement following Apple's "batterygate" scandal nearly a decade ago.

Back in 2017, Apple admitted to tampering with the performance of older iPhones after users noticed issues from certain iOS upgrades.

Apple claimed they did this to prevent the older phones from shutting down due to their batteries degrading.

Years later a class action lawsuit claimed Apple messed with older iPhones’ performance without telling the users as a way to push them to upgrade their phones sooner.

Apple settled and agreed to pay $310 million to $500 million, depending on how many claims were submitted, without admitting any wrongdoing.

Those payments have been repeatedly delayed due to appeals in the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, but the remaining case was dismissed on Nov. 5 and the distribution of compensation commenced on Jan. 6.

According to the website dedicated to the class action suit, payments are being sent on a rolling basis and are expected to conclude at the end of the month. Originally, those payments were expected to be around $60, but some users are seeing deposits from Apple totaling $92.17, according to Business Insider.

To receive the payout, users had to file a claim by Oct. 6, 2020 if they owned an iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 7, 7 Plus or SE device that ran iOS 10.2.1 or later or, in the case of iPhone 7 and 7 Plus devices, that ran iOS 11.2 or later. In that claim, users were asked to include their bank information in order to receive an electronic payment.

