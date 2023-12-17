Will we have a white and snowy Christmas?

Meteorologists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration say the chances of snow this holiday season are slim. Much of the country will see more rain, especially in the southern half of the United States.

But, snow storms are still possible, as we still have a long season to go. Forecasters say the best chance of snow this year will be for those further north and in higher elevations.

Those near the Canadian border with the United States won't be surprised to know they'll have a higher chance of a snowy during the holiday season. That includes for residents in states from Maine to North Dakota, and in the mountains of West Virginia.

It will be a warmer-than-average season with drier conditions along the norther tier that will limit snowfall.

A white Christmas is defined as at least one inch of snow on the ground on Christmas morning by 7 a.m.

The only state likely to see normal temperatures this holiday season will be Florida.

This year could likely go down as the hottest in recorded history.

The precipitation outlook for the rest of December through February is consistent, with an El Nino pattern.

A significant snow storm, or snow storms is still possible to try and satisfy the needs of snow lovers.

