Boxer Anthony Joshua injured in car crash in Nigeria that left 2 dead

British boxer Anthony Joshua was injured in a car crash in Nigeria on Monday that left two other people dead, according to multiple outlets citing local officials.

The 36-year-old heavyweight champion was traveling on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in the southwestern region of the African country when the crash occurred, according to the BBC.

Joshua was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, reports said.

The BBC reported, citing the Federal Road Safety Corps in Nigeria, that the driver of the vehicle lost control, causing the car to crash. Five men, including Joshua, were involved.

Just last week, Joshua knocked out YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in the sixth round of their heavyweight fight.

