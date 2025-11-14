Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Canadian travel slump could cost US economy millions

Travel from Canada dropped by double digits last month, continuing a near-yearlong decline fueled by trade disputes.
Canadian travel to the United States continues to fall, with new data showing air travel dropped nearly 24 percent last month and car travel fell more than 30 percent compared with a year ago.

It marks the 10th consecutive month of declining trips from Canada to the U.S. The drop comes amid tensions over the Trump administration’s tariffs and rhetoric, which have spurred calls for Canadians to spend their money at home.

At the same time, U.S.-resident trips to Canada by car were roughly the same in October 2025 as October 2024.

Generally, 14-15 million Canadians visit the U.S. annually, according to Canadian government statistics. New York is the No. 1 state most Canadians visit, attracting 1.9 visitors. New York is followed by Florida, Washington, California and Michigan. About three-fourths of Canadians who visit the U.S. do so as a vacation, while about one in five Canadians come to visit family.

RELATED STORY | Girl Guides of Canada halt US trips over Trump immigration crackdown concerns

The loss of Canadian tourism could impact the broader U.S. economy as the average visitor spends $1,083 in the U.S., as of 2022.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

