These Top-Rated Yogurt Makers Let You Easily Create A Healthy, Creamy Treat

Yogurt can be a healthy and delicious addition to your diet. Some varieties, such as Greek yogurt, are high in protein. But while many yogurts offer a variety of nutritional benefits, studies have shown that most yogurts sold in stores have high amounts of sugar. So what’s a health-conscious person to do? How about trying to make your own yogurt? These days, it’s not that difficult to whip up a batch thanks to convenient at-home yogurt makers.

These affordable, practical machines allow anyone to customize their own yogurt blend using a variety of flavors from different milks, fruits and other tasty ingredients.

Each of the yogurt makers below is compact, convenient and affordable. And, two of the ones we’re highlighting earned top ratings from Food & Wine.

Ranked as Food & Wine’s Best Value yogurt machine for home kitchens, the Euro Cuisine YM80 Electric Yogurt Maker, available from Amazon, packs a lot of function into its compact size.

The 9.5-by-9.5-by-5.75-inch yogurt maker holds seven 6-ounce glass jars, which come with the machine. The unit comes with an on/off switch to indicate the yogurt maker is working. A built-in timer shows when your yogurt will finish cooking.

In addition to the endorsement from Food & Wine, Amazon rates this yogurt maker as one of its top choices with more than 4,600 reviews from users who give it a 4.5 out of 5-star rating.

One reviewer bought the Euro Cuisine YM80 Yogurt Maker to whip up their first batch of homemade yogurt ever.

“I love this yogurt maker and have been using it once to twice a week since I got it,” they wrote. “I find that whether or not homemade yogurt is cheaper than store-bought depends on your ingredients that you are using ie: organic milk vs. regular store brand milk. I was eating brand-name and store-name yogurt daily and it was getting costly. This really cuts down on the cost and tastes a lot better.”

As of this story’s publication date, Amazon has this yogurt maker on sale for only $27.99, but this is likely for a limited time. You can also get the yogurt maker with an extra set of jars for $47.98.

Looking for a set-it-and-forget-it yogurt machine? Then you’ll want to take a closer look at the Euro Cuisine YMX650 Digital Yogurt Maker available on Amazon.

Consider this yogurt machine a step up from the YM80 mentioned above. Food & Wine gave the Euro Cuisine YMX650 its Best Overall rating among all the tested yogurt makers and for good reason, citing the yogurt maker’s programmable timer, auto-shut-off feature, and even the individual jars’ rotary date settings for easy labeling for future freshness reference.

This yogurt maker also comes with seven 6-ounce glass jars that are dishwasher-safe and reusable.

Amazon customers agree with the rave reviews, with more than 1,500 users leaving reviews and a 4.6 out of 5-star rating. One Amazon reviewer wrote that they used the Euro Cuisine YMX650 to make soy yogurt and got incredible results.

“What came out is the best soy yogurt I ever had!” they wrote in the 5-star review. “Smooth and like flan texture. I’m so excited!”

You can pick up the Euro Cuisine YMX650 for $49.49 on Amazon.

The Bear Yogurt Maker is a kitchen gadget with many users. Of course, its primary function is to make creamy yogurt (including Greek yogurt!). With just a few presses of a button after you put in your mixed ingredients, you’ll be on your way.

The stainless steel pot comes with a digital timer and LED display to customize your settings for your yogurt. However, its construction also makes it suitable for making a variety of cheeses and even fruit wine.

With the Bear Yogurt Maker, you get two 1-quart glass containers and a strainer to make it easy to make and store your culinary creations after they are ready.

More than Amazon customers give this yogurt maker a 4.5 out of 5 stars overall rating. Many of them praised how well the Bear Yogurt Maker handles Greek yogurt.

“If you want to make yogurt, don’t hesitate on this Bear machine,” wrote Amazon reviewer Kevin Kavanah. “I made my first batch of Greek yogurt today using whole milk and about 75 ml. of my favorite store-bought yogurt as a starter. It came out great. I’m never going back.”

Amazon has the Bear Yogurt Maker and its included accessories for $54.99.

Our last pick for at-home yogurt makers is the only one that comes with eight jars to make a total of 48 ounces of yogurt all at once.

The Suteck Automatic Digital Yoghurt Maker has an LED display and timing control that you can set up to 48 hours, with precise temperature control, as well.

This yogurt maker comes with eight jars and a bit larger than the others — 14.5 by 7.5 by 5.7 inches — so the counter space required is a little more than the others we mentioned. However, we feel it’s a good trade-off for the quantity of yogurt it makes simultaneously, as well as the opportunity to make many flavors in one cycle.

Many of the more than 600 Amazon reviewers found the set-ahead timer a major convenience, especially because it can be programmed and then left to do its job.

Amazon reviewer LivLiv said they loved this yogurt maker to help get breakfast done first thing in the morning.

“I am ever so grateful for this awesome machine,” they wrote in the 5-star review. “Now I just set it and leave it alone for 12 hours. When I awake, my yogurt is ready and the machine has turned itself off!!!”

Normally, the Suteck Automatic Digital Yoghurt Maker sells on Amazon for $63.99. Right now, it’s on sale for $59.99, and there’s a 10% off coupon to check.

