You and your pet can get matching Hostess CupCake or Twinkie costumes

Hostess has launched a new line of costumes that will make your Halloween more sweet than spooky.

Available on Amazon, the new Twinkie and CupCake costumes from the Rubie’s Store are made of 100% polyester and slip on over your clothes for a comfy, casual fit.

The Adult Hostess Twinkie is priced at $31.48, while the Adult Hostess CupCake is regularly priced at $30.99 — although right now, you can get it on sale for $22.62. Both are one-size only and designed to fit most older teens and adults.

If you have some furry friends that also like to participate in Halloween, they can match your costume with the Pet Hostess Twinkie and Pet Hostess CupCake costumes.

While the CupCake costume only comes in small/medium, the Twinkie is available in small/medium or large/x-large. You will need to measure your pets and order based on the size chart to make sure you’re purchasing sizes that will be comfortable for them to wear.

Amazon has dozens of other food costumes as well, including a pickle, hamburger, stack of pancakes and a bottle of ranch. If you really love food, you can even dress up as a full refrigerator!

Deliciously adorable pet costumes from Amazon include cotton candy, a banana and cookies and milk for pets in sizes small to extra large.

You can also find dozens of other food costumes for both humans and animals online at retailers like Spirit Halloween and PetSmart.

Spirit Halloween has everything from a slice of pizza and a taco to cans of Mountain Dew Baja Blast or “White Clam.” You could even dress as a box of wine, which has an attached nozzle so you can pretend to refill everyone’s drinks all night long.

PetSmart’s costumes for dogs and cats include a pumpkin, hot dog and sushi. Guinea pigs can get in on the act, too: dress yours up as a pumpkin spice latte or pack of Twizzlers.

How cute is that?

