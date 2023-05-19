You can now buy Dr Pepper Float ice cream

Blue Bell Creameries and Dr Pepper are teaming up for a brand-new summer treat that is sure to invoke some nostalgia.

Making it even easier — and less messy — to enjoy the flavors of Dr Pepper and vanilla together, new Dr Pepper Float ice cream blends vanilla ice cream with Dr Pepper-flavored sherbet.

The ice cream can be enjoyed alone. Or, you can really turn up the 23 flavors of Dr Pepper by using it as a substitute for vanilla ice cream in a float.

While it is considered a limited-time offering, this product will be around through 2024, so you don’t need to rush and grab it immediately. It will be available in a pint for those that just want to try it or a half-gallon if you’ve already been making your ice cream floats with Dr Pepper and know you’ll love it.

The new flavor is available in the 23 states where you can buy Blue Bell ice cream, which are: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wyoming.

If you can’t find it near you, you can also have Blue Bell ship ice cream to you. Of course, you can make your own Dr Pepper float by simply combining a can of the soda with some scoops of ice cream. Stick to vanilla for a flavor similar to the Blue Bell ice cream, or go for something a bit different like chocolate or black cherry.

Adobe

If you’re up for something unique and for adults only, you don’t have to stick to soda when it comes to ice cream floats. This recipe for a wine ice cream float from Club W combines vanilla ice cream with a bottle of fruity red wine, sparkling water and maraschino cherries. Sounds delicious, right?

If liquor is more your style, you can also make a float using spirits like bourbon. This chocolate raspberry bourbon float recipe from Hudsonville Ice Cream uses chocolate raspberry ice cream, berry soda and a bit of your favorite bourbon.

Hudsonville Ice Cream

What is your favorite way to enjoy an ice cream float?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.