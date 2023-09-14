New “Monster Teeth” candy corn tastes like blueberry cobbler

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

How do you eat your candy corn? Do you start nibbling from the white tip, from the bottom, or do you toss the whole thing in your mouth? Or … do you toss the whole thing in the trash, because some people out here really hate candy corn with a passion?

That’s a shame. Because candy corn just makes you feel so Halloween-y, which is one of the best feelings in the world — wouldn’t you agree?

Luckily, candy corn haters can now enjoy Halloween to the fullest thanks to a totally different flavor: blackberry cobbler candy corn from JL Candy. Yes, it’s candy corn-shaped, but the flavor varies from the original vanilla-marshmallow mix, and it’s violet-hued.

Called “Monster Teeth,” these adorable candies deserve to be set in a cauldron candy holder on your desk or coffee table. You can get a 7-ounce bag of Monster Teeth Halloween Candy for $10.99 (less if you opt for Subscribe and Save).

The brand also offers other fun candy corn variations, like Shark Teeth, Zombie Teeth and Killer Bunny Teeth for the same price.

Or, try Nerds Candy Corn! These chewy and fruity candies are a unique twist on candy corn, although for candy corn purists, there really is no replacement for the classic Brach’s Autumn Mix.

And don’t worry about getting tired of eating candy corn. There are many other ways to get your candy corn fix aside from just the candy itself. You can get a candy corn cold brew at Starbucks, order a candy corn beer, bake the treat into a candy corn surprise cake or even melt it into candy corn hot chocolate!

Over 9 billion kernels of candy corn are sold every year, according to the National Confectioners Association. The iconic Halloween treat was first invented over 100 years ago by an employee at the Wunderlee Candy Company. Around the turn of the century, the company that we now know as Jelly Belly started making them.

MORE: Can you find the M&M in the candy corn?

Celebrities like Emmy Rossum, Ariel Winter and Michelle Williams have confessed to being candy corn stans. Williams, originally of Destiny’s Child, even teamed up with Brach’s to create a song defending candy corn from the haters. Watch the hilarious anthem on Instagram here.

And, by the way, did you ever wonder why candy corn is called candy corn? According to TikToker @liamslunchbox, the reason is clear.

Mind. Blown.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.