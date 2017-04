BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - California Highway Patrol is on the scene of a reported propane truck on fire on northbound Highway 99 near Highway 65 in North Bakersfield, CHP dispatchers said.

The fire broke out at around 1:39 p.m. Monday in northbound lanes.

Lanes were briefly halted as fire crews worked to control the blaze, and traffic remains heavy going northbound in the area.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.