17-year-old arrested in connection with missing Arvin man's murder

ARVIN, Calif. - On February 1, 2017, Arvin police officers, the U.S. Marshal's Office and the California State Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation arrested a 17-year-old male for the murder of Jose Joel Salazar.

The juvenile suspect was arrest on Olson, just east of Meyer Street in Arvin. He has been charged with murder, assault with a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in public and participation in a street gang.

He has been placed into the Kern County Probation Juvenile Hall Facility.

Additionally, two search warrants related to Salazar's murder was served, which resulted in the seizure of 16 firearms and other items of evidence.

RELATED: Body found in Arvin possibly connected to missing person

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Arvin Police Department at (661) 854-5583.