Jai Bornstein, 19-year-old missing teen, found dead in Hart Park

Cloudy
HI: 56°
LO: 41°
HI: 53°
LO: 40°
LO: 37°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Members of a search party found the body of a missing 19-year old girl Saturday afternoon, according to the girl's family.
A member of the search party reported that Jai Bornstein had been found dead in Hart Park on Saturday, and the Bornstein family confirmed the news via their GoFundMe page.
RELATED:
Bornstein was last seen on Tuesday; family says that the funds donated to the GoFundMe account will now be used for "burial expenses and supporting trans youth."
This story is developing, check back for updates.
New Year's Celebration in Las Vegas as we ring in the 2017 New Year!
UPDATE (10:00 p.m.): CHP says that the Grapevine is now reopen and that they're currently escorting cars.
From the Erskine Fire to a JiuJitsu instructor tackling a suspect on the run, 2016 brought a range of stories to Kern County.
Members of a search party found the body of a missing 19-year old girl Saturday afternoon, according to the girl's family.