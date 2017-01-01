Jai Bornstein, 19-year-old missing teen, found dead in Hart Park

2:29 PM, Dec 31, 2016
6:40 PM, Dec 31, 2016
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Members of a search party found the body of a missing 19-year old girl Saturday afternoon, according to the girl's family.

A member of the search party reported that Jai Bornstein had been found dead in Hart Park on Saturday, and the Bornstein family confirmed the news via their GoFundMe page

Bornstein was last seen on Tuesday; family says that the funds donated to the GoFundMe account will now be used for "burial expenses and supporting trans youth."

