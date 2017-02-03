911 call from witness in Westside Parkway canal accident released

7:20 PM, Feb 2, 2017
accident | canal | westside parkway

911 call gives inside to canal accident

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The 911 call records in the accident that led a driver into a canal in January helped give a better idea of what happened.

Faye Ekdahl, 69, drove straight off of Westside Parkway at Coffee Road, and into a canal.

RELATED: Searchers find car in NW Bakersfield canal with body inside, person identified

A woman called 911 around 7 a.m. that morning, describing what she saw.

