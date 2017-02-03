911 call from witness in Westside Parkway canal accident released

Cloudy
911 call gives inside to canal accident
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The 911 call records in the accident that led a driver into a canal in January helped give a better idea of what happened.
Faye Ekdahl, 69, drove straight off of Westside Parkway at Coffee Road, and into a canal.
A woman called 911 around 7 a.m. that morning, describing what she saw.
