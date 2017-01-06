911 call released in car crashing in to a canal in Northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - 23ABC obtained the 911 calls following the tense moments of a car crashing in to a canal off Westside Parkway in December.

The 911 call detailed how the people in the car, most of who were unable to swim, got help from a stranger.

“911. We had an accident, we are drowning. Can you come help?”

A bystander nearby called 911 too.

“Half of the car has sank. It's nose is down. The back of the car is still up but they are sitting, in, on top of the car. I have a flashlight that's quite bright and I'm just gonna try to stand close and hopefully they will see me.”

A rope was used to get all four people out of the canal, who were sitting on top of the vehicle.

The vehicle sunk to the bottom and was removed from the canal by divers on Christmas Eve.

