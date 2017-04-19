Action-comedy film "Border Brothers" premiering at Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

“Border Brothers”, an action-comedy feature film by Hectic Films, is premiering on Thursday, April 20 at Bakersfield’s Fox Theater.

The film follows Brian, a near unemployed man, two illegal immigrants he befriends, and their adventure through the southwestern desert.

The film was created by the same team as the award winning “Naked Zombie Girl” and “The Lackey”.

The film will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online.