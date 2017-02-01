Small aircraft accident reported near Meadows Field Airport, one person involved

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - An dual-engine aircraft crash was reported at Meadows Field Airport Tuesday afternoon.

The main runway was closed for a few hours afterward and no major flights were affected, according to airport officials.

Only one person was inside the plane, according to KCFD. They sustained moderate injuries.

According to the FAA, the pilot of the Beechcraft Kingair lost control while landing around 4:40 p.m.

The right engine was on fire but firefighters put it out quickly.

The cause of the crash is unknown.