All lanes blocked on northbound I-5 at Grapevine Rd. due to semi fire and grass fire

Traffic Alert. Image Source: Local News ABC 10 .
FORT TEJON, Calif. - All northbound lanes are blocked on Interstate 5 at Grapevine Road due to a semi fire and a grass fire.
It happened just before midnight when California Highway Patrol reported a semi on its side. CHP also reported a grass fire starting shortly after the semi caught fire.
CHP says all traffic is stopped just south of Fort Tejon and says the road is expected to be closed for several hours.
No word if there are any injuries. We have a news crew on the way and will update you as soon as more information becomes available.
