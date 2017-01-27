Arvin City Council will meet next month to lay out their own plan for protecting their citizens

A sanctuary city is a city that has certain policies in place to shelter undocumented immigrants.

Arvin's Mayor Jose Gurrola says the city council will meet at the beginning of February where a draft will be presented that outlines their exact plan of action, making public safety a top priority.

"There's a lot of uncertainty regarding the new Presidential administration and we just want to send a message to the community that we're going to continue doing what we have been doing and that is protecting all of our residents where they are documented or undocumented," said Gurrola.