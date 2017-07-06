At The Table: Acai and Poke Bowls

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - People never seem to know how to pronounce acai or even know what it is, well Jada Montemarano went to Rio Acai Bowls to get the answers. With two locations in Bakersfield, Rio offers these healthy but sweet bowls to satisfy your taste buds.

Acai is actually a berry from Brazil. The acai berry is made into a purè and mixed with sorbet. The base of the bowls is similar to ice cream, but it is a little bit better for you.

There are menu options to coose from or you can make your own! Some of the toppings include: bananas, strawberries, granola, nuts, peanut butter, and chocolate chips. The list goes on and on! You can make it more of breakfast item, a lunch dish, or even a light dessert!

If you want some more bowls, Rio even has poke bowls! These are full of tuna, rice, sesame seeds, and many sauces.

Stop by Rio Acai Bowls because it is a RIO good time!

Follow "At The Table" on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @AtTheTableShow

Watch more episodes here:

Mac and Cheese Bombs: Bakersfield Pizza Co.

Cap'n Crunch French Toast: Wiki's Wine and Dive