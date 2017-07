BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Let the burger battle begin! According to the Harris Poll EquiTrend Study, Five Guys is the top burger chain in the United States. Jada Montemarano decided to check this out herself.

She went to "higher end" burger chains that are comparable to Five Guys. Jada tried Five Guys, In-N-Out, The Habit Burger Grill, and Checkers.

After eating all four, Jada decided that In-N-Out is the winner, with Five Guys coming in second place.

