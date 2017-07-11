Bakersfield police arrest man accused of breaking into sleeping woman's room

According to BPD, the victim reported that on Sunday that she was in bed alone at her home on Brookside Drive when she woke up to find a man inside her room. The man then reportedly ran away after the victim woke up.
The man is described as a black male, 20-25 years old, approximately 5'10" and 130 pounds with short black hair. He was wearing jeans, a dark grey short sleeve t-shirt with two white stripes on the sleeves, and the number 28 on the chest.
Officials said that Thomas was arrested Monday evening and taken to jail without a fight.
He was booked on charges of attempted rape and burglary.