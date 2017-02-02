Bakersfield Police Chief asks for the FBI to review the death of Francisco Serna

UPDATE (Feb. 1, 2017 5 p.m.): The incident involving the death of Francisco Serna is still under investigation, but BPD said they are hoping the presentation to the Critical Incident Review Board happens by the end of February.

Once that happens, the board will make a ruling on the incident.

The officer involved has been on modified duty since two to three weeks after the incident working in the building.

In an effort to increase transparency and trust within our community, on Friday, December 16, 2016, Bakersfield Police Chief Lyle Martin contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigation and asked them to review the facts and evidence in the officer involved shooting of Francisco Serna on December 12, 2016.

Public confidence in the criminal justice system is critical. Chief Martin has extreme confidence in the Bakersfield Police Department’s investigative process and trusts that the internal Critical Incident Review Board will make an objective recommendation.

It is the general practice of the United States Department of Justice to allow investigations and reviews of officer involved shootings by local law enforcement authorities to proceed, and then to review the facts and evidence to determine whether any additional investigation and/or action by Federal authorities is appropriate.

This general practice will be followed in this case, and any Federal Bureau of Investigation review would be independent of the investigation by the Bakersfield Police Department and the review by the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.

The Bakersfield Police Department is committed to seeking justice in all cases and this is accomplished by ensuring investigations are completed thoroughly and without bias. Chief Martin has the utmost trust in our legal partners and welcomes their involvement.

Courtesy Bakersfield Police Department

