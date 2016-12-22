BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department released a statement regarding the investigation being conducted by the Department of Justice.

Detective Johnny Ramirez said that the department was notified on Thursday, December 22, 2016 by the California Department of Justice that the Civil Rights Enforcement Section will open an Investigation of the Department.

Chief Lyle Martin will be meeting with representatives of the California Department of Justice in January and will provide details to the community regarding the scope, Process, timeline, and expectations of the investigation after that meeting.

Chief Lyle Martin stated, “The trust and confidence of the public is vital to the credibility and effectiveness of the Bakersfield Police Department."

The Bakersfield Police Department will fully cooperate and collaborate with the California Department of Justice in this investigation.