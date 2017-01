A Bakersfield woman is suing the company behind Hatchimals, one of the hottest toys this past holiday season.

Los Angeles attorney Mark Geragos is representing Jodie Hejduk in a class action lawsuit over the toy, which never hatched.

The toy retails for $50 to $60, but they often went for more than that because of demand.

There have been a number of reports from around the nation of the toys not working as advertised.