Strip mall catches fire in Central Bakersfield

Bakersfield - Bakersfield Fire is on scene of a structure fire in the area of South H Street and Brundage Lane in Central Bakersfield.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

BFD Firefighters reported "working fire" in single-story, commercial structure, multiple exposures threatened.

Firefighters are deploying multiple large diameter hoselines, engaged heavy body of fire, requesting additional resources.

Firefighters reporting "Auto Zone" now on fire; in progress, avoid area.