Strip mall catches fire in Central Bakersfield

Bakersfield - Bakersfield Fire is on scene of a structure fire in the area of South H Street and Brundage Lane in Central Bakersfield.
We have a crew headed to the scene.
BFD Firefighters reported "working fire" in single-story, commercial structure, multiple exposures threatened.
Firefighters are deploying multiple large diameter hoselines, engaged heavy body of fire, requesting additional resources.
Firefighters reporting "Auto Zone" now on fire; in progress, avoid area.
A man convicted in the death of his one-year-old stepson back in 2010 was sentenced today to 25 years to life.
Nancy Bauer, a veteran journalist and news executive with large-market experience joins KERO/KZKC Azteca-TV in Bakersfield as news director,…
Today, Assemblyman Vince Fong honored Wounded Heroes Fund of Kern County as the 34 th Assembly District's 2017 Nonprofit of the Year.