Body found in canal in Central Bakersfield

Fair
HI: 105°
LO: 76°
The Bakersfield Police Department is looking into why a dead body was found in a canal in Central Bakersfield.
BPD was responding the call on 19th Street near Mill Creek Park around 11:15 Tuesday night.
That's when the discovered the body. The cause of death is currently under investigation.
The man's identity will be released at a later date.
The Bakersfield Police Department is looking into why a dead body was found in a canal in Central Bakersfield.
Kern County Fire reporting that a semi-truck in the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 on the grapevine impacting traffic at this hour.
The Kern County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to end their Property Assessed Clean Energy Program, or PACE, which means homeowners will…
Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community to assist in locating a runaway teen considered to be at risk.