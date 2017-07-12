Body found in canal in Central Bakersfield

4:06 AM, Jul 12, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking into why a dead body was found in a canal in Central Bakersfield.

BPD was responding the call on 19th Street near Mill Creek Park around 11:15 Tuesday night.

That's when the discovered the body. The cause of death is currently under investigation.

The man's identity will be released at a later date. 

