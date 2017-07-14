Body found in canal in northeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield police are investigating a suspicious death in northeast Bakersfield after a body was found in a canal.

BPD responded to the 2900 block of China Grade Loop just after midnight.

Someone called police after seeing what they thought was a body floating in the water.

Police say the body has been recovered by the coroner's office. The coroner is currently working to identify the body and determine the cause of death.

We will continue to update you as soon as more information becomes available.