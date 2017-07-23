Body found in Kern River near Sandy Flat Campground

Fair
LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. - The Kern County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team found a body in the Kern River near Sandy Flat Campground on Saturday morning.
Search and Rescue says the adult male was found at about 9:58 a.m. about a mile downriver from Sandy Flat Campground, not far from Lake Isabella.
Rescue crews were searching for a subject who went missing in the river at the campground on July 4, but the identity of the body has not been confirmed.
