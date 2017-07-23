Body found in Kern River near Sandy Flat Campground

Brandon Johansen
10:13 PM, Jul 22, 2017
57 mins ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. - The Kern County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team found a body in the Kern River near Sandy Flat Campground on Saturday morning.

Search and Rescue says the adult male was found at about 9:58 a.m. about a mile downriver from Sandy Flat Campground, not far from Lake Isabella.

Rescue crews were searching for a subject who went missing in the river at the campground on July 4, but the identity of the body has not been confirmed.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News