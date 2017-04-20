Body of woman found in Tule River misidentified by Tulare County Coroner's Office

8:54 AM, Apr 20, 2017

Tule River drowning victim identified

Bakersfield -

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – One local family is looking for answers after the Tulare County Coroner’s Office identified the wrong body found in the Tule River last week.

 

Search and rescue crews pulled a body from the river near Springville last week. But, family members say the Coroner’s Office incorrectly identified that body as CSUB student Alondra Orozco.

 

The family says the body is that of Orozco’s friend, an unidentified Kern County woman, and that Orozco is still missing.

 

Orozco was a Delano High School graduate.  She and the other women went swimming last Thursday and were swept away in the fast-moving waters.

 

