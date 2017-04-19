Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County Partners with Buffalo Wild Wings to host Community Day Fundraiser

BAKERSFIELD – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County is partnering with Buffalo Wild Wings to host “Community Day.”

The event will happen tonight from 4 p.m. to 6 pm. at the Buffalo Wild Wings location on Gosford Road.

Community members are invited to visit the restaurant to join in on the Community Day celebrations and help raise funds to support sports programs for the youth in Kern County.

As a part of the Buffalo Wild Wings Team Up for Kids® mission, the restaurant will donate 10 percent of total sales that day along with 100 percent of all guest donations made. Teen members from the Boys & Girls Club - Armstrong Youth Center will greet customers, assist with seating guests and help with waiting on tables.

"Thanks to the support of Buffalo Wild Wings, we have the funds and resources needed to bring quality sports based experiences to youth in Arvin, Bakersfield, Lamont and Frazier Park," Zane Smith, Executive Director of Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County.

Buffalo Wild Wings' Team Up for Kids mission and partnership with Boys & Girls Club of America (BGCA) supports youth sports through ALL STARS grants for flag or tackle football, basketball, cheer, dance, step, and soccer teams at Boys & Girls Clubs across the country.

On Community Day 2016, more than $730,000 was raised, enabling over 88,000 youth to participate on sports teams. Buffalo Wild Wings also awarded grants to hundreds of Clubs across the country. Overall, Buffalo Wild Wings and its Guests donated more than 4.1 million dollars to the Boys and Girls Club of America in 2016.

BGCA strives to help children and teens have great futures. By mobilizing communities, it hopes to raise awareness and bring resolutions to the critical issues facing youth in their neighborhood.

Thanks to Buffalo Wild Wings, the ALL STARS program motivates kids to lead healthy lifestyles through team sports while building good sportsmanship and self-esteem for Club kids.