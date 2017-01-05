Councilmember Jeffrey Tkac dies by apparent suicide in Southwest Bakersfield, authorities said

Cloudy
HI: 62°
LO: 50°
HI: 59°
LO: 44°
HI: 65°
LO: 46°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield police were dispatched to a residence on Dinard Place for an apparent suicide near Gosford Road and Ming Avenue Thursday morning around 11:35 a.m.
Police found an adult male deceased inside. Multiple sources have confirmed that the adult male was councilmember Jeff Tkac.
A firearm was found at the scene. An official cause of death will be released by the Coroner.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.
Jeffrey Tkac is a member of the Bakersfield City Council representing Ward 5. Tkac won the seat in the general election on November 8, 2016.
An accident on Highway 58 near Highway 223 was reported around 1:15 p.m., causing eastbound Highway 58 to be closed at Towerline Road.
Bakersfield police were dispatched to a residence on Dinard Place for an apparent suicide near Gosford Road and Ming Avenue Thursday morning…
The alleged killer of an eight-month-old boy in Tehachapi has a recent history of child abuse.
New information is coming out this morning about notorious, convicted serial killer Charles Manson.