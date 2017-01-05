Councilmember Jeffrey Tkac dies by apparent suicide in Southwest Bakersfield, authorities said

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield police were dispatched to a residence on Dinard Place for an apparent suicide near Gosford Road and Ming Avenue Thursday morning around 11:35 a.m.

Police found an adult male deceased inside. Multiple sources have confirmed that the adult male was councilmember Jeff Tkac.

A firearm was found at the scene. An official cause of death will be released by the Coroner.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

Jeffrey Tkac is a member of the Bakersfield City Council representing Ward 5. Tkac won the seat in the general election on November 8, 2016.