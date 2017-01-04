Bakersfield Police Department investigating alleged officer misconduct linked to Facebook video

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

On January 3, 2017, the Bakersfield Police Department became aware of a video posted on Facebook depicting allegations made by two men who were arrested by Bakersfield Police on December 5, 2016. The men, identified as Timothy Grismore and Xavier Hines, were arrested by Bakersfield Police officers for traffic safety infractions and obstructing a peace officer.

This is the video that was posted to the NAACP Bakersfield Facebook page that the BPD is investigating.

Upon viewing the video, Chief of Police Lyle Martin ordered an internal investigation into the allegations made by Grismore and Hines. Use of force in any arrest situation is a serious matter and this incident will be carefully investigated and thoroughly reviewed, according to the department.

The Bakersfield Police Department said that it takes allegations of misconduct by its officers very seriously. Any individual who feels his or her rights have been violated by the police should immediately contact our Internal Affairs Division. Timely and direct communication can be extremely important in our ability to conduct a complete investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.