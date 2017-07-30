California Highway Patrol on scene of a vehicle into a canal in northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is working to find out if a vehicle that went into a canal is occupied.

It happened just after 3:30 a.m. at Knudsen Drive and Norris Road in northwest Bakersfield.

CHP says the vehicle appeared to have entered the canal from a dead end on State Road, just north of Olive Drive. It was originally floating down the canal, and now is completely submerged in the water.

The northbound and southbound lanes of Knudsen Drive are blocked at this time.

CHP says search and rescue crews are being called out to the scene. Fire crews are also on scene.

We will continue to update you as soon as we get more information.