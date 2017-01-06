Candy truck crashes, snarls Hwy. 58 traffic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A big rig hauling candy has crashed on Highway 58 east of Bakersfield, creating traffic problems in the area for the second day in row, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash was reported in the eastbound lanes of the highway just west of General Beale Road at around 1 p.m. Friday.

CHP dispatchers reported that the big rig, which was hauling candy, crashed onto its side and someone may have suffered minor injuries.

Google Maps showed traffic backed up in the immediate area.

Eastbound lanes of Highway 58 were backed up for several hours on Thursday following a deadly crash east of Bakersfield. Moments after that crash cleared, another crash occurred a few miles east on Highway 58 near Keene.

