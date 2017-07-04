Celebrate Independence Day at some of Kern County's biggest and best fireworks shows

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - BAKERSFIELD:

Annual Westchester Fourth of July Parade

Tuesday July 4 @ 9 a.m.

Hosted by our own Tim Calahan, this year's parade begins at 22nd Street & Elm with the firing of a replica canon. The parade heads east on 22nd Street, turns right on Pine and ends at the Bakersfield Racquet Club. There will be swimming, hot dogs and fun for the kids. There will even be a mobile Bloody Mary bar hosted by La Costa. Event organizers simply ask for a donation, with all funds raised going to benefit the Honor Flight of Kern County.

WATCH LIVE:



July 4th Community Celebration at the Park at River Walk

Tuesday July 4, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

As we announced last week here, 23ABC is proud to host the annual Bakersfield tradition. "The July Fourth Community Celebration returns to the Park at River Walk, featuring a free fireworks show and live entertainment at the Spectrum Amphitheatre. The event will get started at 6:00 PM, with music by Foster Campbell & Friends starting at 7:00 PM, and the fireworks scheduled for 9:15 PM. Food and beverage will be available for sale by El Churro Loco, Pita Paradise, Papa John’s and Carney Kettle Corn. There will also be games and activities including bounce houses available for children. Parking for this event will be available in adjacent lots and at the vacant lot on the south west corner of Stockdale Hwy and Buena Vista Road. Parking will not be allowed in the commercial district along Stockdale Highway. Designated picnic shelters and areas throughout the Park are available for reservations, though they are not required to attend the event."



Seven Oaks Country Club Fireworks Show

Tuesday July 4 @ 7 p.m.

Reservations are required to attend. Call 664-6404



Kern County Raceway Celebration

Tuesday July 4 @ 7 p.m.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. with more than 2,000 fireworks. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children and seniors over 65 years old.





TEHACHAPI:

All American Fourth of July Hot Dog Festival

Tuesday, July 4, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

According to the Greater Tehachapi Community Calendar, "It will be a grand old-fashioned "All American" Fourth of July with fun for the whole family. Bring your lawn chair and sunscreen and join in our games and the children's parade, listen to music from our own local musicians, and catch the fireworks display at the football stadium or rodeo grounds. With 5,000 people or more attending the various activities there will be something for everyone. There is no admission charge to watch any City-sponsored event, including the music performances in Central Park and the football stadium."



The Fourth of July Warrior Run 5K

Tuesday July 4 at 6:00 a.m.

Also according to that calendar, the morning race "begins and ends at Phillip Marx Central Park in Tehachapi. The course weaves its way throughout central Tehachapi. Stay and enjoy the City of Tehachapi's vibrant 4th of July Festival, including vendors, live music, beer garden, Children's Parade/Kids Color Fun Run, and wiener dog races." The 5K registration fee includes "championship Timing, refreshments, technical race shirt, pancake breakfast, great course, finisher's medal and awesome swag."



Annual Tehachapi Wiener Run

Tuesday July 4 at 9:30 a.m.

The calendar says "The Annual Tehachapi Wiener Run where Dachshunds compete for top dog. Register your Wiener dog to race and win up to $200. Cost is $10 or less per dog if you pre-register before the event. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and closes at 9:00 a.m. Races begin at 9:30 a.m."



Fourth of July Bad Bulls Tour

Tuesday July 4 at 6 p.m.

That site states: "The Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Associations' will host the annual Bad Bulls Tour on Tuesday, July 4th, 2017, 6:00 p.m. at the Tehachapi Event Center and Rodeo Grounds. Cowboys from across the US will compete for big prize money during a wild 8 second ride. There will be a patriotic fireworks finale immediately following. The tickets for the Bad Bulls Tour can be purchased for a presale $2 discount prior to the day of the bull riding at Tehachapi Albertsons and the Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce. The Emporium Western Store in Bakersfield as well as the Boot Barn in both Bakersfield and Lancaster will also have our Bad Bulls tickets for sell. The price of presale tickets will be Adults $15 with a special admission ticket price of $13 for Seniors 60+, active military personal with a military id, and children ages 5-12. Children under the age of 5 are admitted free with a paid adult. Parking will be $5 and is a fundraiser for the Tehachapi Police Explorers Post. Ticket prices at the gate on July 4th will be $17 for adults; $15 for active Military, seniors (60+) and children 5-12. Gates open 2 hours early."



Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra Fourth of July Concert

Tuesday July 4, 7 - 9 p.m.

According to their website, " The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra will present its annual pops concert under the stars featuring show tunes, movie music, marches, patriotic songs, rock, and light classical music. The show begins at 7:00 p.m. at Coy Burnett Football Stadium on Tehachapi Boulevard. Bring your picnic basket and enjoy the music followed by the City of Tehachapi’s annual fireworks display." The concert is free!





TAFT:

Taft Fireworks Show

Tuesday July 4, 4 - 10 p.m.

According to the city's website, "For the 5th year in a row, the Taft Chamber has been hosting the fireworks show on the Rails to Trails. This year's event will be held on Tuesday, July 4, featuring an 18-minute aerial display. This event will have bounce houses, food, drinks, arts, crafts, and business vendors, as well as live music on the stage and a beer garden. Thanks to the generosity of our community, there is no charge to attend this event. Consider making a donation at 400 Kern Street or online to keep this show free to attend."





