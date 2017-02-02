Chuck E. Cheese shooting suspect sentenced on Thursday, February 2

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Derrick Fench, one of the suspects involved in a shooting at Chuck E. Cheese, was sentenced today, Thursday, February 2, 2017.

Fench was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison. The eight months was added because he was an accessory to the shooting.

The deputy said that he feels this is an appropriate sentence given Fench's involvement.

