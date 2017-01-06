City managers order flags at half-staff for councilmember Jeff Tkac

Clear
HI: 56°
LO: 45°
HI: 66°
HI: 72°
LO: 55°
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 11: A flag flies half-staff at Engine Company 205 / Ladder Company 118 in Brooklyn Heights who lost eight men, including six who died together in their firetruck under the rubble in the 9/11 attacks, on September 11, 2015 in New York City. Throughout the nation people are holding somber gatherings and memorial events to reflect on the 14-year anniversary of September 11, 2001 that resulted in the loss of nearly 3,000 people. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - In honor of councilmember Jeffrey Tkac, city managers have ordered all flags on city and government buildings to be flown at half-staff.
Bakersfield police were dispatched to a residence on Dinard Place for an apparent suicide near Gosford Road and Ming Avenue Thursday morning.
Police found an adult male deceased inside. Multiple sources have confirmed that the adult male was councilmember Jeff Tkac.
Jeffrey Tkac was a member of the Bakersfield City Council representing Ward 5. Tkac won the seat in the general election on November 8, 2016.
RELATED: Councilmember Jeffrey Tkac dies by apparent suicide in Southwest Bakersfield, authorities said
An East Bakersfield intersection is closed down due to police activity in the area.
In honor of councilmember Jeffrey Tkac, city managers have ordered all flags on city and government buildings to be flown at half-staff.
Both Highway 155 and Highway 178 remain closed Friday morning after weather slammed Kern County Thursday.
Kern County Fire crews are cleaning up a house fire in Oildale this morning that they say was possibly caused by an exploding refrigerator.