City managers order flags at half-staff for councilmember Jeff Tkac

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - In honor of councilmember Jeffrey Tkac, city managers have ordered all flags on city and government buildings to be flown at half-staff.

Bakersfield police were dispatched to a residence on Dinard Place for an apparent suicide near Gosford Road and Ming Avenue Thursday morning.

Police found an adult male deceased inside. Multiple sources have confirmed that the adult male was councilmember Jeff Tkac.

Jeffrey Tkac was a member of the Bakersfield City Council representing Ward 5. Tkac won the seat in the general election on November 8, 2016.

