Community prayer to be held for victims of fatal Taft crash

Natalie Tarangioli
4:16 PM, Jul 24, 2017
kern county | taft | mother | dui | daughter

The suspected drunk driver is behind bars tonight.

TAFT, Calif. - Taft residents are holding a community prayer tonight to honor the victims of a fatal crash last week.

The gathering will be held at the Oilfield Workers Monument in Taft at 6:30 p.m, according to a Facebook post.

Two people killed in Taft Highway crash, driver arrested for DUI

Raeleen Sorenson and her 20-year-old daughter Reagan were killed in a head-on collision on July 21st by an alleged drunk driver. 

Man involved in fatal Taft crash is expected in court today

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News