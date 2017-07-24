Community prayer to be held for victims of fatal Taft crash

TAFT, Calif. - Taft residents are holding a community prayer tonight to honor the victims of a fatal crash last week.

The gathering will be held at the Oilfield Workers Monument in Taft at 6:30 p.m, according to a Facebook post.

Raeleen Sorenson and her 20-year-old daughter Reagan were killed in a head-on collision on July 21st by an alleged drunk driver.

