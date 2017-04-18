Couple accused of murder to face judge

Cloudy
Woman's body found in shallow grave in Twin Oaks.
TWIN OAKS – Two people accused of murdering a woman in Twin Oaks back in March are set to be in court today.
Cori Cotton and Bret Stroud were arrested earlier this month.
Cotton is accused of killing 39-year-old Kristen Goldsberry and dumping her body in a shallow grave on Back Canyon Road.
Cotton is facing charges for attempted murder, after allegedly shooting at Goldsberry’s boyfriend the same day.
Stroud, Cotton’s boyfriend, is facing charges for being an accessory to murder and for possession of a gun.
