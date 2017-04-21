COURT DOCS: Details on the death of 15-year-old girl in South Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

Court documents reveal new details in the death of a 15-year-old girl in South Bakersfield.

Stacy Duke was found dead in a detached garage in early April and 23-year-old Gerardo Rodriguez was arrested for possibly being connected to the investigation.

Rodriguez and Duke had been in a relationship before for several months, according to the documents.

Duke had lied about her original age to Rodriguez. She said she was 22, but she was younger.

At the time of the incident, Duke had been staying at the home where the incident happened because she was homeless for the past week.

On the night of the crime, family members observed Rodriguez exiting the garage.

Someone from the home went in to the garage and found Duke on the ground unresponsive. The person called 911. Fire responded to a reported overdose.

Live bullets were also found on the inside of the garage on the floor.

According to the documents, there was no sign of any illegal drugs in the area.

