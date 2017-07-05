Court Docs: former Tehachapi Prison employee fired 20 shots into estranged wife's bedroom

Bakersfield - New court documents obtained by 23ABC give more details into what happened the night a Tehachapi Prison employee was killed.

According to the documents, the alleged suspect Rigoberto Gomez-Sanchez had a verbal argument with his estranged wife and her boyfriend before the shooting occurred.

On May 28, Sanchez went to her residence on Valley View Drive and fired 20 shots into her bedroom window. At least 10 of those shots hit Edwin Lima.

Lima was pronounced dead.

According to documents, Sanchez aimed the gun at his estranged wife during the shooting who was crawling out of the bedroom.

Sanchez fled to Mexico where he was taken into custody and later extradited to Kern County.

Sanchez is facing multiple charges including first-degree murder, attempted murder, two counts of burglary, and assault of a semi-automatic firearm on a person.

He is being held without bail and will be in court on Monday.