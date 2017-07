New details are coming to light about the night police say John Giumarra III hit 32-year-old Angela Holder while she was riding her bicycle across Golden State Avenue in January.



Court documents released Friday show a witness told police that Holder and another cyclist took off across the street and narrowly missed hitting them before Giumarra III hit Holder.



The documents say Giumarra III told police he was playing with his radio and did not know that he hit a person. The document says Giumarra III made a phone call a minute before a call was placed to 911 regarding the incident.

It is unclear if Giumarra III was on the phone at the time of the incident.