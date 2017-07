BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - John George Guimarra, III is expected to be in court at 3 p.m. on July 17th to face charges including felony hit-and-run causing death and driving while impaired for the death of 32-year-old Angela Holder.

Bail for Guimarra, 48, has been set at $25,000.00.

Investigators arrested Guimarra, a member of a well known Kern County farming family, after they say he hit a bicyclist while under the influence on Golden State Avenue and F Street on January 16, 2017.