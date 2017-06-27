CSUB announces 'strategic shift,' cuts women's water polo, men's golf

The Cal State Bakersfield athletics department has announced that it will cut the women's water polo and men's golf teams.

The school announced Tuesday afternoon that it was reallocating funds to other women's sports. In a press release, the school states it will reallocate $170,000 over three years into other women's sports to allow for increased participation.

“It is our desire as an athletics department to be at the highest level possible in promoting academic excellence, providing a positive student-athlete experience, and pursuing competitive success,” said director of athletics Kenneth ‘Ziggy’ Siegfried in a statement. “While this was a difficult decision to make, I am confident that this strategic shift in resources is what is best for the long-term vision of our athletics department.”