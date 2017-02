BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - 23ABC has obtained the police report for Jeff Tkac's death earlier this month.

According to the documents, Tkac's wife told investigators that Jeff said his business had slowed down, and he was overwhelmed with his new position on the Bakersfield City Council before he took his own life on January 5.

Read the police report here.

Tkac was found dead inside his home, only months after becoming the City Councilmember for Ward 5.

LOCAL:

Kern County Mental Health Crisis Hotline: 1-800-991-5272 (24/7)

Kern County Mental Health Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-825

NATIONAL:

Crisis Text Line: 741-741 (24/7)

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255 (24/7)