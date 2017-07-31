Donna Avenue stabbing suspect in court today

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The suspect arrested for the stabbing on Donna Avenue is expected in court today, July 31st at 3 p.m.

Jeremy Rapolla, 23, was arrested for three counts of attempted murder and two counts of felony child cruelty.

Rapolla's bail has been set to $1,540,000.

BPD confirmed that the suspect had gotten in an argument with his mother, which led to him stabbing her as well as his 15-year-old brother, and 10-year-old brother.