Donna Avenue stabbing suspect in court today

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The suspect arrested for the stabbing on Donna Avenue is expected in court today, July 31st at 3 p.m.
Jeremy Rapolla, 23, was arrested for three counts of attempted murder and two counts of felony child cruelty.
Rapolla's bail has been set to $1,540,000.
BPD confirmed that the suspect had gotten in an argument with his mother, which led to him stabbing her as well as his 15-year-old brother, and 10-year-old brother.
The Road Runner Fire continues to burn in Porterville, now scorching 1000 acres.
A vigil is scheduled for today, July 31st, for the six year old boy who was killed in a car accident on Trona Wildrose Road.
Tickets for the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame ceremony go on sale today July 31st.