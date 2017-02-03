Driver in Northwest Bakersfield accident dies from injuries

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A driver involved in an accident on January 27 in Northwest Bakersfield died from their injuries Thursday.

The driver of the Nissan Frontier drove into on-coming traffic and crashed head on into a Ford Explorer that Friday afternoon near Meacham Road and Starside Drive.

Officers found the driver of the Nissan Frontier suffering from moderate to major injuries. They were taken to the hospital. The driver of the Ford Explorer had minor injuries.

The name of the deceased will be released by the Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department (661) 327-7111.