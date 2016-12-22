Erskine Fire added to top 20 list of most damaging California wildfires

The Erskine Fire was ranked #15 in the top 20 list of most damaging California wildfires, according to statistics by Cal Fire.

The fire burned 46,684 acres and damaged 386 structures. The blaze also caused two deaths.

The full list of most damaging wildfires in California can be found on Cal Fire’s website.

