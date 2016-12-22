Erskine Fire added to top 20 list of most damaging California wildfires

Light fog
HI: 62°
LO: 40°
HI: 66°
LO: 41°
HI: 55°
LO: 43°
The Erskine Fire was ranked #15 in the top 20 list of most damaging California wildfires, according to statistics by Cal Fire.
The fire burned 46,684 acres and damaged 386 structures. The blaze also caused two deaths.
The full list of most damaging wildfires in California can be found on Cal Fire’s website.
RELATED: Erskine Fire cause to be revealed Thursday, according to Kern County Fire Department
RELATED: Erskine Fire officially 100 percent contained
Timothy Martinez has been a drum major for three years and now he'll be conducting music in a parade in London for New Year's.
Telehealth Docs had their official ribbon cutting in Downtown Bakersfield Wednesday.
The pedestrian involved in a vehicle versus pedestrian accident in Southwest Bakersfield Wednesday evening died.
With a ten day waiting period for anyone purchasing guns in California, today was the last chance to buy an assault rifle before new laws…